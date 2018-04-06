Dean Foods (DF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6400717461691 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DF. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dean Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:DF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 155,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $792.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Dean Foods’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

