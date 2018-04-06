Decentraland Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.79 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $71.67 million and $5.79 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and Bittrex. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00682107 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184790 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, TOPBTC, BigONE, Binance, Mercatox, Bibox, Gatecoin, OKEx, Bancor Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Huobi and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

