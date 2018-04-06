Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sturdy sales performance across UGG, HOKA ONE ONE and Teva brands enabled Deckers to deliver sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed expectations. Encouraging retail scenario and favorable weather conditions along with latest tax reform and improved margins as well as share repurchases also aided the results. We believe that management’s focus on enhancing omni-channel capabilities, innovative line of products and expanding brand assortments bode well for the stock, which has outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s long-term target of $2 billion sales with operating margin of 13% by fiscal 2020 also seems achievable. Following the results, management raised its fiscal 2018 view. Deckers now envisions net sales to be in the band of $1,873-$1,878 million and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.37-5.42 per share, up from $3.82 reported last year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,828.48, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,220 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $208,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $54,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,699 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

