DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $21,005.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $17.87 million and $21,005.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00022169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032391 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012080 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00073860 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00446938 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,919,785 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,364 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

