Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX) Major Shareholder Buys $420,471.44 in Stock

Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $420,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,757 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $842,897.08.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,739. Delaware Enhanced Global has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEX. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 836,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 204,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 994,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including equity securities of large companies, securities issued by real estate companies (real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies), debt securities (such as government bonds, investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds and convertible bonds) and emerging market securities.

