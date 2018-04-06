Delek Group Ltd. Takes $4.25 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Barclays raised shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.67 to $28.56 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73,834.55, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

