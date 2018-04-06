Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MBIA (NYSE:MBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 766,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 0.83% of MBIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBI. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 8,726,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,114 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,165,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,298,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,938,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBI shares. ValuEngine raised MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE MBI opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. MBIA has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.61). MBIA had a negative net margin of 370.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 525.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

