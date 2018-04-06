Delek Group Ltd. Invests $2.48 Million in Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) Stock

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tesaro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,039,000 after buying an additional 213,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 24.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,616,000 after buying an additional 178,406 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after buying an additional 593,924 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 548,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,454,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tesaro in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $224.00) on shares of Tesaro in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Tesaro in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesaro to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.26.

TSRO opened at $56.46 on Friday. Tesaro has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3,025.02, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.96). Tesaro had a negative net margin of 222.15% and a negative return on equity of 126.44%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Tesaro will post -9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy R. Pearson sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $141,264.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,642.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter J. Barris bought 145,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.40 per share, for a total transaction of $8,353,536.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,464.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 334,913 shares of company stock valued at $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares valued at $760,526. Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tesaro

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

