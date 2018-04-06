Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Validus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Validus by 1,009.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,279,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Validus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,463,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Validus by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,266,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,333,000 after buying an additional 670,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Validus by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Validus by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,831,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,440,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $463,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,463. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

VR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Validus in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Validus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Validus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

VR stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.00). Validus had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $346.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Validus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.06%.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

