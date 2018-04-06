Delek Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 320,000 KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. L.P. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 48,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 1,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,247,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:KKR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $9,594.83, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

