Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) vs. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Critical Contrast

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38% Magellan Midstream Partners 34.67% 40.85% 12.31%

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67 Magellan Midstream Partners 3 6 4 0 2.08

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $75.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.35 $69.40 million $2.09 13.97 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 5.49 $869.53 million $3.81 15.84

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Delek Logistics Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 28 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

