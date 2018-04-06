DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Given $11.16 Average Target Price by Brokerages

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.16 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DelMar Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.69% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMPI remained flat at $$0.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,115. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

