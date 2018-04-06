Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Delphi Technologies, Inc (NYSE:DLPH) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,778 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLPH opened at $50.11 on Friday. Delphi Technologies, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4,426.23 and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies, Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Timothy Manganello purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $194,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

