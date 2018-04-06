Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $49.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 2,346,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,691. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,074.35, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.89 per share, with a total value of $518,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,203.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,250 shares of company stock worth $6,794,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

