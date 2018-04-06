Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,797.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

