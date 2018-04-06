DeltaCredits (DCRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One DeltaCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaCredits has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00141218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012117 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00030613 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005375 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (CRYPTO:DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

