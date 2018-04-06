Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Getting Very Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) have trended very positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deluxe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 43.8300396568116 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,625.90, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Godich sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $228,024.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $167,861.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,651.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

