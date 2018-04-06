Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 74,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,702. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,850.81 and a PE ratio of -3.21.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.47). equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/denali-therapeutics-dnli-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and others. The Company is developing a diversified portfolio of therapeutics, based on scientific insights into the genetic causes and biological processes underlying neurodegenerative disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.