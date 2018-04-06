Dennis Polk Sells 2,000 Shares of Synnex (SNX) Stock

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $200,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of Synnex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $246,040.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of Synnex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00.

SNX stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Synnex has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $141.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3,928.75, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Synnex will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $135.00 price objective on Synnex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synnex in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Synnex in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Synnex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synnex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,070,000 after acquiring an additional 269,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synnex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Synnex by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Synnex by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Synnex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 270,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

