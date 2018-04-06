Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dentsply Sirona earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.4442351390403 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. 2,452,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,532. The firm has a market cap of $11,488.92, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Dentsply Sirona has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Dentsply Sirona had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Dentsply Sirona’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dentsply Sirona from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dentsply Sirona from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Dentsply Sirona from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 target price on Dentsply Sirona and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,446.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dentsply-sirona-xray-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Dentsply Sirona

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dentsply Sirona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dentsply Sirona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.