Desire Market Capitalization Reaches $150,443.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $150,443.00 and $10,950.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.05603520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.42 or 0.09170760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.01714830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.02482590 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00199190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00600442 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

