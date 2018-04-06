Desjardins Lowers Saputo (SAP) Price Target to C$48.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities downgraded Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.43.

TSE SAP opened at C$40.94 on Wednesday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion.

In other news, insider Carl Colizza sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$191,484.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 433 shares of company stock worth $17,418.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

