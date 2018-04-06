Determine (DTRM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Determine earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6778752176636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ DTRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,013. Determine has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Determine had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Determine’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Determine will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Determine from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Determine

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

