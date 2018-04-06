Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 159,039 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,039 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,036,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 532,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $50.25 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64,552.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

