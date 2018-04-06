Deutsche Bank AG Sells 445,268 Shares of Parsley Energy (PE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 445,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Parsley Energy worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield acquired 189,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,945.98, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

