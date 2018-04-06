Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,096 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,444.88, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $86.82 and a one year high of $148.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $6,011,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,605.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $270,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

