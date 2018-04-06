Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) a $57.00 Price Target

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been assigned a $57.00 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,396.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.55. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $9,132,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,499,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,054.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,025 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,837 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-solaredge-technologies-sedg-a-57-00-price-target-updated.html.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.