Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.87. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 4373711 shares traded.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $28,686.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Feinberg Stephen bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,208,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $303,402,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,722,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,878 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,359,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

