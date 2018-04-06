Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.81) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €14.40 ($17.78) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €15.10 ($18.64) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($17.12).

FRA:DBK opened at €11.66 ($14.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a one year high of €18.49 ($22.83).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

