Deutsche Bank Increases Eaton Vance (EV) Price Target to $64.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

EV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,446. The firm has a market cap of $6,698.75, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $574,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $53,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,297,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,078,000 after purchasing an additional 533,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $8,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

