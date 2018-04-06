Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Newfield Exploration (NFX)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KLR Group lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4,755.39, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,109.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 942,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 110.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/deutsche-bank-initiates-coverage-on-newfield-exploration-nfx.html.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.