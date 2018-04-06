Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 230 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group set a GBX 205 ($2.88) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.42 ($3.18).

BARC stock opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.30).

In related news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($29,477.82).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

