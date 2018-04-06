Ferrexpo (FXPO) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.82) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 247.64 ($3.48) to GBX 340 ($4.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 235.71 ($3.31).

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 238.30 ($3.35) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.60 ($4.58).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

