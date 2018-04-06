Deutsche Bank Trims T. Rowe Price (TROW) Target Price to $114.00

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 481,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,686. T. Rowe Price has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,311.35, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. T. Rowe Price had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. T. Rowe Price’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,295,000 after acquiring an additional 343,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 630,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 492,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 807,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,957 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/deutsche-bank-trims-t-rowe-price-trow-target-price-to-114-00.html.

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.