Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $548,966.00 and $960.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,532,915 coins and its circulating supply is 36,550,939 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

