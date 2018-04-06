Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Lufthansa alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lufthansa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,852. Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14,927.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Lufthansa worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/deutsche-lufthansa-dlaky-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.