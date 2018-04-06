Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €39.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €39.60 ($48.89) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.11 ($49.52).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €38.12 ($47.06) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($47.02).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/deutsche-wohnen-dwni-given-a-39-60-price-target-by-barclays-analysts.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.