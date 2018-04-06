Devery Price Hits $0.0617 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Devery token can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Devery has a market cap of $3.88 million and $26,319.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00678775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The official website for Devery is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

