Devon Energy’s (DVN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $37.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 1,656,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,757. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,477.45, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,887,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,732,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

