Devro (DVO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DVO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Devro to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 199 ($2.79) to GBX 198 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Devro from GBX 220 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Devro in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 265 ($3.72) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 216.60 ($3.04).

Shares of LON DVO traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 199.80 ($2.80). 156,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 247 ($3.47).

Devro (LON:DVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.80 ($0.19) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). The business had revenue of £256.90 million for the quarter. Devro had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Gerard Hoetmer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($70,185.29).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

