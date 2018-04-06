DFSCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $854,412.00 (CRYPTO:DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. DFSCoin has a total market capitalization of $854,412.00 and approximately $36,517.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00616159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003289 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00094984 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027744 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFSCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,892,375 coins and its circulating supply is 17,450,582 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy DFSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

