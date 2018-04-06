Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DHI Group (DHX) Share Price

News articles about DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHI Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.9468341863298 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE DHX remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Friday. 42,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,964. The company has a market cap of $85.69, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

