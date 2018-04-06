Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,341,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after buying an additional 102,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 422,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,695,000 after buying an additional 407,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83,778.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.4232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

