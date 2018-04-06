Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $38,650.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00081417 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinsMarkets and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $38,650.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.89 or 0.04425110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032251 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00648903 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00078290 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00058490 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032382 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,722,812 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond (DMD) combines the best from Bitcoin/Litecoin/Novacoin/Luckycoin/Florincoin, it uses both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. This provides a excellent resistence to 51% attack. It also combines the random block feature from Luckycoin, making it the first coin in PoW/PoS category to use random blocks. This coin has very low transaction fees. It provides steady coin supply at 1 diamond per block for 8 years. It's SCARCE There will be only 4,38 million Diamonds created over the course of many decades, making this one of the most scarce electronic commodities. It's VALUABLE The moment you acquire Diamond it becomes an interest bearing asset with 50% return per year. The interest will be successively reduced over the coming years. It's SECURE Security lies at the core of Diamond. This means that transactions cannot be forged or altered while gaining an access to your account is practically impossible. It's BRAND Diamond is the brand you can trust. It is not only ideal for promoting your own business, but also a tool that can be utilised to engage your customers, taking your enterprise into another level. It's FAST Diamond network has been designed to be excellent for quick money transfers. Under one minute block times ensure unparalleled speed to conventional remittance and payment systems. It's ECOLOGICAL Proof-of-Stake approach not only dramatically reduces carbon footprint but also dramatically lowers electricity consumption making it environmentally friendly. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinsMarkets and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.