Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.77. 1,608,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,033.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $399.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $388,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

