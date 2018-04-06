DigitalPrice (DP) Price Tops $0.0606

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded up 1% against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $6,937.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00059305 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 26,732,725 coins and its circulating supply is 19,232,724 coins. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

