DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $435.78 Million (CRYPTO:DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $435.78 million and $30.78 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $217.89 or 0.03300660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00678775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035800 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00139353 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045660 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix DAO is a new form of cryptographic asset in that it is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation or DAO for short. DAO are basically Companies written in code that are there to perform a set of functions with holders of the tokens voting in relation to the number of tokens they hold. The Digix DAO gives users the right to profits in the trading of Digix tokens (DGX) which own the right to gold stored in vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the Digix DAO token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, BigONE, OKEx, EtherDelta and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigixDAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.