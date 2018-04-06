Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,619 Shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,398,000 after buying an additional 191,168 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $4,374,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $702,405.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,224 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2,218.90, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.00. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

