OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2,483.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,987.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $198,769.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,253.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and have sold 253,675 shares valued at $19,571,644. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25,045.84, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

