Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. 260,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,089. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,432.52, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,440.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $198,769.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,253.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/discover-financial-services-dfs-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.